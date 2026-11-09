Troy Aquatic Center to close summer 2027 for repairs, future of facility uncertain

The Troy Family Aquatic Center will be empty next summer as it undergoes much-needed improvements due to infrastructure issues.

"During the summer of 2026, there were some major leaks in the underground infrastructure," said Troy communications director Courtney Ahee.

CBS Detroit

The failing infrastructure prompted the city to announce the facility's closure in summer 2027. According to Ahee, those repairs are estimated to cost $1 million.

"When the 2027 repairs are being made, there's a good chance that we will find additional repairs that also need to be made to extend the quality of the facility into the future. We're estimating the cost to fully modernize the facility could be upwards of $15 million," Ahee said.

Ahee says the money comes from Troy's capital fund, which is used to invest in roads, fire and police vehicles, and facility improvements.

Ahee tells CBS News Detroit that the city will now look at long-term solutions for the aquatic center, which opened in 1991, and is even exploring community partnerships.

CBS Detroit

"We're very aware of the special place that it holds in many people's hearts. We are looking at all options to ensure that the needs of our community are being met but also that we are being responsible of taxpayer dollars," said Ahee.

Community members, including Charles Rose, say he shares fond memories with his family at the facility and hopes it will stay.

"A bummer that it's going to be closed for the summer, but if the repairs are needed, they gotta do what they gotta do. But I would definitely be disappointed if it was going to be closed long-term," said Rose.

For now, the facility's future remains uncertain.

"What the long-term future looks like, we don't exactly know, but we are exploring all options," Ahee said.

Meanwhile, the city's indoor pool at the community center will be open year-round.