Trinity Health plans to lay off 500 information technology-related roles

Trinity Health Corp. expects to permanently lay off 557 workers in Wayne County, Michigan, as part of a restructuring effort.

The details of the layoffs were related in a WARN Act notice filed with the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, also known as the WARN Act, requires companies undergoing mass layoffs and/or site closures to issue advance public notice to the state's labor department if certain size or employment thresholds are met.

The layoffs from its site on Victor Parkway in Livonia will take effect between October 25 and November 19, the notice said. The affected positions include service desk support, systems administrators, data engineers and information technology roles.

Trinity Health, which is based in Livonia, is one of the country's largest faith-based health care systems. Its network includes hospitals, surgery centers and senior care facilities. The corporation had about 133,000 employees during its June 2025 year-end report.

A quarterly report issued for the time frame ending on March 31, 2026, said "to address ongoing industry pressure and evolving legislative impacts," the corporation would "redesign and reposition" some of its services.

The company also announced in June that it would move some of its in-house technology and information services roles to an outside partner. "This change affects TIS roles that involve internal technology support services, including the service desk and applications support. It does not affect clinical, patient-facing roles," the announcement said.