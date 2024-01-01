Trinity Health Oakland welcomes one of the first babies born in Metro Detroit in 2024

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Trinity Health Oakland in Pontiac welcomed one of the first babies born in Metro Detroit in 2024.

The hospital says baby Arielle Byrd was born 34 seconds after midnight on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. She weighed 5 pounds, 10 ounces at birth.

Trinity Health Oakland

"The entire caregiving team at Trinity Health Oakland could not be more excited for this wonderful family. We wish mom, dad and Baby Arielle a lifetime full of health and happiness together," Trinity Health Oakland said in a statement.

Congratulations to Arielle's mother, Areona Evans, and father, Donte' Byrd.