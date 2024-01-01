Watch CBS News
Trinity Health Oakland welcomes one of the first babies born in Metro Detroit in 2024

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 1, 2024
PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Trinity Health Oakland in Pontiac welcomed one of the first babies born in Metro Detroit in 2024. 

The hospital says baby Arielle Byrd was born 34 seconds after midnight on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. She weighed 5 pounds, 10 ounces at birth. 

The hospital says baby Arielle Byrd was born 34 seconds after midnight on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.    Trinity Health Oakland

"The entire caregiving team at Trinity Health Oakland could not be more excited for this wonderful family. We wish mom, dad and Baby Arielle a lifetime full of health and happiness together," Trinity Health Oakland said in a statement. 

Congratulations to Arielle's mother, Areona Evans, and father, Donte' Byrd. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is the manager of digital content and promotion at CBS News Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

First published on January 1, 2024 / 11:54 AM EST

