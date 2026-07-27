Trinity Health Livingston launches new community leadership council

Trinity Health's new leadership council aims to improve engagement with the local residents who get care in Brighton, Michigan.

"We feel that there is more value we can add to this hospital and its place in our community, and let us join arms and figure out how we should go about doing that," said Doug Ferrick, the regional vice president within the office of philanthropy for Trinity Health.

Ferrick, alongside Kelly Myers, who serves as co-chair of this new council, said the idea stemmed from the success of fundraising and awareness-raising for the new campus that opened in April.

"We gather community feedback, we serve as good will ambassadors on behalf of the hospital, we support philanthropic endeavors and then you know our other goal or pillar is to grow the volunteer engagement," said Myers.

They said the 20-member group is all volunteers, and they've included three high school students from across the country. The council has already begun work — their first major project is to create a mental health hub for the community.

"To improve access to urgent behavioral care needs and then to strengthen the follow-up and care coordination that these patients have," said Myers.

Members will serve three-year terms on a rolling basis. Ferrick said the core goal of this council is to really connect the community to care.

"This is about a continual strengthening of a relationship that is vital to Trinity Health and its ability to support its community by understanding its needs, listening to its voice and designing care around that," he said.