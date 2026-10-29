Trenton woman accused of stalking Eminem, violating no-contact order

A Trenton, Michigan, woman is jailed on stalking charges and accused of violating a no-contact order after she went to rapper Eminem's home, prosecutors say.

On Oct. 27, Macomb County prosecutors allege 46-year-old Nicole Gwen Savage went to a home owned by Marshall Mathers, known professionally as Eminem, violating an injunctive order that bars her from contacting the rapper. Security alerted law enforcement, who took Savage into custody without incident.

Savage was arraigned on Wednesday on one count of aggravated stalking, a five-year felony, and given a $250,000 bond. Savage was ordered to have no contact with Eminem, possess no weapons and not leave the state, according to prosecutors. If she posts bond, Savage must wear a GPS tether.

"Everyone deserves to feel safe in their own home and go about their daily lives without fear of being harassed or stalked. No one is exempt from these protections, regardless of their public profile or celebrity status," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.

Savage is due back in court for a probable cause conference on Nov. 9.