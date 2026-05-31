Tree trimmer killed in work-related incident in Monroe Township, sheriff's office says

A 50-year-old tree trimmer is dead after a tree fell on him while he was working a job in Monroe Township, Michigan, on Saturday night.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the incident near the intersection of Timber Lane and South Dixie Highway shortly after 7:05 p.m. Investigators said three men from Ohio had been hired to remove a tree at a home in the area.

Officials said the workers were cutting the final section of the tree when the incident happened. The 50-year-old man, from Springfield, Ohio, reportedly attempted to grab a rope as the tree was falling, resulting in the timber hitting him in the head, according to the sheriff's office. He died at the scene.

The Springfield man was taken to the Lucas County Coroner's Office in Ohio for an autopsy, officials said.

The sheriff's office and the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 734-240-7530.