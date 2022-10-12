Traverse City man charged after kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman

(CBS DETROIT) - A man from Traverse City faces charges after he kidnapped and assaulted a 30-year-old woman who was an acquaintance, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office.

The charges the suspect is facing include first-degree home invasion, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and unlawful imprisonment and torture.

Police say at about 1:15 a.m., deputies responded to the Munson Emergency room for a reported sexual assault.

The victim, a 30-year-old woman from Blair Township, told police that the 38-year-old man, who was an acquaintance, entered her home using an unlocked door.

He then gagged, duct tapped, and handcuffed her wrists and ankles.

According to police, the suspect drove the woman to his rented storage unit, where he sexually assaulted her.

Eventually, the woman convinced the suspect to let her go.

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office arrested the suspect at his apartment and he was lodged at the Grand Traverse County Jail.