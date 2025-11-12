Transit app expanding to Southeast Michigan transit

Getting around the Motor City will soon get much easier with the latest upgrade of the Transit app.

On Wednesday, the Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan announced its new partnership with one of the country's leading transit platforms.

"This region is an area that wants to have options and different ways to get around. This app is the opportunity to connect those, so you can plan those multiple options and pay for them," said Ben Stupka, executive director of the Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan.

With Transit Royale, riders who use Detroit Department of Transportation, SMART, Ann Arbor's TheRide, the QLINE, and the Detroit People Mover will now have access to unlimited departure schedules, the ability to plan trips, pay fares, and get up-to-the-minute alerts all in one place.

"A lot of people live in the suburbs, work in the city or live in the city and work in a different community and use different modes depending on where they're going to go, and this is something that really makes it very simple and easy," said Robert Cramer, director of the Detroit Department of Transportation.

With services in more than 1,000 cities and 28 countries worldwide, those with the app say expanding in Michigan was a no-brainer.

"Having Detroit in here is an important step for us. But what really is cool is that the RTA has really connected everybody. So, everybody in the region is getting that same level of service," said Allison Gray of the Transit app.

RTA plans to promote the app across its bus stops, terminals, and vehicles to make sure every rider has the access they need.

"The more that they can plan those connections and understand when the bus is coming, the more they can time their lives around those things," said Stupka.