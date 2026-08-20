Train moves more than a day after blocking Canton Township roadway; Local, federal leaders demand answers

A CSX Corporation train in Canton Township, Michigan, has been causing a headache for drivers this week.

It started Tuesday at the Joy Road railroad crossing. For days, it has been stuck at the crossing. Fortunately, that changed on Thursday when the train finally moved.

The crossing near Haggerty Road was cleared at approximately 6:21 p.m. Thursday, according to CSX. The company apologized for the inconvenience but did not explain why the train remained across the roadway for so long.

The train began blocking the crossing on Tuesday morning, forcing drivers to find alternate routes.

Kim Azzopardi, who works nearby, said traffic backed up toward the nearby intersection during the first day of the closure.

"We had traffic backed up all the way to the light," Azzopardi said.

Ed Gruczelak, who also works nearby, said trains occasionally stop at the crossing but typically do not remain there for an extended period.

"We've always kinda had this problem because we're right on the tracks," Azzopardi said. "It does stop from time to time, but never days on end like this."

Canton Township Supervisor Anne Marie Graham-Hudak said the prolonged blockage raised concerns beyond traffic and detours, particularly regarding emergency response.

"This is like 36 hours; this is ridiculous, it's a public safety issue," Graham-Hudak said.

Graham-Hudak said township officials contacted CSX but could not get a clear timeline for when the crossing would reopen. She also said local officials have limited authority over railroad operations and that federal officials may need to get involved when problems persist.

"Because railroads fall under federal jurisdiction, they treat us just like they do," Graham-Hudak said. "You have to get a federal senator or congressman to do anything."

Michigan Congresswoman Debbie Dingell became involved and sent a letter to CSX demanding answers about the prolonged blockage. In the letter sent on Thursday to the president of CSX Corporation, Dingell described the situation as a serious public safety concern and asked CSX what caused the blockage, what the company was doing to resolve it, and when the crossing would reopen.

Dingell also referenced a similar incident in Livonia, where the same train blocked a crossing for nearly 48 hours before it was cleared on Wednesday.

Livonia police said CSX told them a mechanical failure caused the blockage there.

In a statement, CSX said, "The crossing was cleared at approximately 6:21 p.m. ET this (Thursday) evening. We understand it's frustrating when a train blocks a crossing, and we apologize for the inconvenience to the community."

"At CSX, safety is our highest priority, and we strive to be a good partner in the communities where we operate," the company continued. "We encourage anyone who encounters a blocked crossing for an extended period to contact CSX's 24/7 Public Safety Coordination Center (PSCC) at 1-800-232-0144. The number is also posted on the blue Emergency Notification Sign at every crossing. Reporting the issue directly helps our teams assess the situation and coordinate an appropriate response."

With Joy Road now open, Canton Township officials say they still want answers about what caused the delay and how to prevent another prolonged railroad crossing closure.