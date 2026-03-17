Farmington man dead after multiple crashes on I-96 in Detroit

A man is dead in the aftermath of chain-reaction crashes that included a Wayne County salt truck, the Michigan State Police reported.

The first accident happened about 11:50 p.m. Monday on eastbound Interstate 96 Express lanes near Southfield in Detroit. State police said a Wayne County plow truck was salting the left lane of the highway when the driver of a 2004 Toyota passenger car sideswiped the salt truck.

The Toyota then bounced off the salt truck and stopped in the center lane of eastbound I-96.

As troopers were en eroute to that crash, an eastbound 2006 Jeep Commander struck the disabled Toyota.

The driver of the Toyota, a 32-year-old man from Farmington, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the salt truck and the driver of the Jeep were not injured.

The highway was closed in that area during initial investigation and cleanup.

The Michigan State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is now handling the investigation.