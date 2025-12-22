Traffic snarled along I-275 in Livonia as a result of fatal crash

A fatal crash during the early morning on Monday resulted in the closure of Interstate 275 in the Livonia area, the Michigan Department of Transportation reported.

The Livonia Police Department is investigating the single-vehicle crash, and police said the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The crash aftermath and cleanup blocked all lanes of southbound I-275 at Six Mile Road in Wayne County, as the crash is just past that location, near Five Mile Road. MDOT's MI Drive map also shows that the entrance ramps from Six Mile Road and Seven Mile Road to southbound I-275 are closed.

Motorists can detour via Six Mile Road to Farmington Road south to I-96 west, MDOT recommended.

The highway remained closed at 9 a.m.

Additional details will be provided when they are available.