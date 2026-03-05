Fatal traffic crash early Thursday forces road closure of I-275 near Livonia

A fatal crash on southbound Interstate 275 early Thursday snarled traffic in Metro Detroit as motorists tried to find alternate routes or got stuck in the backups.

The Livonia Police Department, which is investigating, says there was a traffic fatality in the crash involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle.

The crash happened about 3:56 a.m. between Seven Mile Road / Exit 169 and Eight Mile Road / Exit 167 in the Livonia area, according to a traffic report from the Michigan Department of Transportation. The highway closure related to the accident remained in effect at 7:12 a.m. Information on when the highway would open was not available.

MDOT's suggested detour was for motorists to re-enter southbound I-275 at Seven Mile Road.

By 5:45 a.m., there were over a dozen police and emergency vehicles in the area of the crash or involved with blocking traffic ahead. The traffic backup on I-275 reached up to the I-696 junction at Novi by that time, with heavy traffic extending further back as the morning commutes picked up.

There also was light fog and drizzle in Metro Detroit early Thursday.

MDOT traffic reports can be found at the MI Drive website.