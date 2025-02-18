Traffic crash closes all northbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Monroe

(CBS DETROIT) - A traffic crash has closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Monroe, the Michigan Department of Transportation reported.

The closing is at LaPlaisance Road, Exit 11, which is just past the Michigan Welcome Center on northbound I-75 in Monroe County. Traffic maps are showing backups for about two miles to Exit 9, which is the South Otter Creek Road exit.

MDOT made the announcement at 6:45 a.m.; the highway remained closed at 7:07 a.m.

Monroe Township Fire Department, which is among the first responders on scene, is asking motorists to avoid the area until the accident is cleaned up.

MDOT traffic reports are at MI Drive.

Screen image of traffic camera about 7:05 a.m. Feb. 18, 2025, of Interstate 75 near LaPlaisance Road, exit 11, in Monroe County, Michigan. Michigan Department of Transportation