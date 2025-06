Accident near M-39 and I-94

Accident near M-39 and I-94

Accident near M-39 and I-94

An overnight crash was affecting traffic on Interstate 94 in Metro Detroit Friday morning.

The Michigan Department of Transportation reported that all lanes of westbound I-94 at M-39 (Southfield Freeway) were shut down at 12:24 a.m. because of an accident. The northbound M-39 ramp to I-94 also was closed.

The highway remained closed in that area at 6 a.m. A reopening time was not available.