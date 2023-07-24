Trader Joe's cookies recalled because they may contain rocks

Trader Joe's recalls cookies that may contain rocks Trader Joe's recalling cookies that may contain rocks 00:20

Trader Joe's is recalling two kinds of almond cookies because they may contain rocks, the popular retail chain announced.

Consumers in possession of these cookies are being urged by the supermarket to throw them away or return them to any Trader Joe's store for a refund.

"If you purchased or received any donations of Almond Windmill Cookies and/or Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, please do not eat them," the company said.

The cookies are no longer on the shelves, the company said, noting: "All potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed." It's not clear how many boxes are affected or how the rocks got into the cookies.

The affected products include:

Almond Windmill Cookies (SKU #98744) with "sell by" dates of Oct. 19 through Oct. 21, 2023.

Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies (SKU #82752) with "sell by" dates of Oct. 17 through Oct. 21, 2023.

Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies product in packaging. Trader Joe's

Shoppers can contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817, Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. through 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, or email the company through its contact form, for more information.