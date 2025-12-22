These are the top baby names in Southeast Michigan for 2025, according to Corewell Health

Have you considered naming your child Charlotte and Theodore? According to a list released by Corewell Health on Monday, those two names are among the top baby names in Southeast Michigan for 2025.

The health system reports that it will deliver nearly 28,000 babies statewide this year. According to Corewell, the name Noah was the top boy name for two years in a row; however, that changed this year, with Theodore being the top name for boys.

For girls, the name Charlotte remains at the top.

List of the top 10 names for boys and girls in 2025

Top boy names

Theodore

Jack

Leo

Henry

Noah

Jackson

James

John

Oliver

William

Toy girl names