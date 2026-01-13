Read the full transcript of Tony Dokoupil's interview with President Trump here

President Trump shared a warning for Iran, called Jerome Powell a "lousy Fed chairman" and defended the ICE agent who killed Renee Good in Minneapolis during an exclusive interview Tuesday with "CBS Evening News" anchor Tony Dokoupil. Read the full transcript of their conversation below.

TONY DOKOUPIL: Mr. President, thank you very much for doing this.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Thank you.

TONY DOKOUPIL: We really appreciate it--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Thank you, Tony.

TONY DOKOUPIL: We're standing here on an active Ford assembly line.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Yeah.

TONY DOKOUPIL: A little bit loud. Incredible symbol of American manufacturing power.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Yeah.

TONY DOKOUPIL: And I've got a lot of questions about it. But--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Go ahead.

TONY DOKOUPIL: --I actually want to start overseas with Iran. Americans woke up this morning, and they saw that you said, "Help is on the way."

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Yeah.

TONY DOKOUPIL: What do you mean by that?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, there's a lot of help on the way and in different forms, including economic help from our standpoint, and we're not gonna help Iran very much. And, you know, we put Iran out of business with their nuclear capacity, and now, depending on what's actually happening--nobody's been able to give us accurate numbers about how many people they've killed.

TONY DOKOUPIL: Well, on that point, Mr. President.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: But it looks like it could be a pretty substantial number, and that's gonna be a lot of problems for them.

TONY DOKOUPIL: A lot of problems. On that point, you-- you did say the U.S. would get involved if Iran started killing protesters--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Yeah. Yeah.

TONY DOKOUPIL: They have.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Yeah.

TONY DOKOUPIL: By the many thousands, according to reports.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, we'll see what that is. I've heard two numbers, but we'll see what that is.

TONY DOKOUPIL: Well, now we're hearing that they're gonna start hanging protesters tomorrow, so it comes back to the question, have they crossed your red line, or has the line moved?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I haven't heard about the hanging. If they hang 'em, you're gonna see some things that-- I don't know what you're-- where you come from and what your thought process is, but you'll perhaps be very happy.

TONY DOKOUPIL: What do you mean by that?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: We will take very strong action. If they do such a thing, we will take very strong action.

TONY DOKOUPIL: And this strong action you're talking about, what's the endgame?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: The endgame is to win. I like winning. And we're winning.

TONY DOKOUPIL: How do you define that in Iran?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, let's define it in Venezuela. Let's define it with al-Baghdadi. He was wiped out. Let's define it with Soleimani, and let's define it in Iran, where- wiped out the Iran nuclear threat in a period of about 15 minutes once the B-2s got there. And that was a complete obliteration, as it turns out, which is what I said initially. Then some questioned it and they said, you know, Trump was right. So we've been right about everything. We don't want to see what's happening in Iran happen. And, you know, if they want to have protests, that's one thing. When they start killing thousands of people. And now you're telling me about hanging. We'll see how that works out for them. It's not going to work out good.

TONY DOKOUPIL: There's so much going on overseas. Understandably, a lot of your focus has been on other countries. But when I talk to Americans, when I talk to your own voters, they want your focus to be on them, and they feel like it may be drifting. What do you have to say to them?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, Tony, we have the strongest economy maybe in the history of our country. If you went around this plant, like I have, they just announced they're going to 24 hours. This is a Ford plant, but GM's the same, Stellantis is the same. They're going 24 hours all around the clock. They're enlarging every plant in this country. We're building more plants in the country than we've ever built. There's no inflation. You saw the inflation numbers have-- inflation's very low.

TONY DOKOUPIL: It seemed bad on groceries--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Wait a minute. Our growth numbers are through the roof. Our job numbers are tremendous. We have the highest stock market we've ever had. Today we hit-- every day for the last, I think, 48 times out of 11 months, 48 days out of 11 months, we've had the number one stock market in the history of our country. So my big focus is here. But you-- you can't be forgetting about bad threats. You can't be forgetting about an Iran with a nuclear weapon. You can't forget that there's tremendous wealth in the Middle East, and a lot of that wealth is coming over here to build plants. Saudi Arabia's giving us $2 trillion. Qatar is giving us $2 trillion. UAE is giving us $2 trillion. All of that is for the good of this country. So my focus is very much on this country, and-- but you can't lose sight of the fact that we need peace all over the world.

TONY DOKOUPIL: Yeah.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I've ended eight wars. If we had those eight wars raging, it would be very bad for this country.

TONY DOKOUPIL: Mr. President, you mentioned the market there. I've got a question that might affect the markets. It's the Jerome Powell situation. He's the Fed chair. I know you've said you had nothing to do with the investigation, the criminal probe into him. But you have been criticizing him for mo--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Oh, he's terrible. No, I think he's--

TONY DOKOUPIL: --for most of the last year. And-- and even some prominent conservatives say it-- it looks like political retribution.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: And some prominent conservatives also love it, so, you know, you gotta mention them too--

TONY DOKOUPIL: Well, what do you say to that accusation?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: As you grow older in this position, you have to mention the other side. More people like it than not. He's been a lousy Fed chairman. He was reappointed by Biden. I was a little surprised at that, because I didn't think he really earned his stripes. He's been too high on interest rates, and I call him 'too late.' He's too late to reduce. He should have reduced 'em by more. Despite that, we fought through that. In addition, he heads up a construction situation on a rebuilding of a little building, two little buildings in-- called the Fed.

TONY DOKOUPIL: Yeah.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: You know where they are. You've seen 'em a million times--

TONY DOKOUPIL: Yeah. Yeah. Yeah

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I think I could have done that job. I could have fixed 'em up for $25 million. He's into billions and billions of dollars, and it looks like they won't open for a long time. And he's either corrupt or incompetent.

TONY DOKOUPIL: So on the question of corrupt or incompetent - you're right, some prominent conservatives are criticizing this. I'll take your word that others are not.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, you don't have to take my word. What you should do is go out and interview some people, and you'll find out.

TONY DOKOUPIL: But on this direct question about political retribution, what it looks like, sir, what's your response?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I can't help what it looks like. Look, I've created the greatest economy maybe in history, and you're seeing that now. Plants are being built all over the country. We've never had anything like it. They're leaving Canada, they're leaving Mexico, they're leaving Japan and all over Europe, Germany, all over Europe. They're coming in. Bill Ford, Ford Motor Company--

TONY DOKOUPIL: Yeah I just saw him.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: He just told me that he's never seen anything like what's happened. I also freed up some of the environmental nonsense which made it impo-- virtually impossible to build a car and certainly to build a car for the right cost.

TONY DOKOUPIL: Yeah.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: And they're doing better than they've ever done. AI, we're leading China by a lot. We're leading China by a tremendous amount. We're leading everybody at everything. And then we had a big victory. I would say that even you would say that. We had a big victory with Venezuela. We had a big victory with Iran. We have a lot of victories. We don't have any defeats, and I want to keep it that way.

TONY DOKOUPIL: I've got an important question about the situation in Minnesota. The death of Renee Nicole Good. I've been speaking to her father, who is a big supporter of yours--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Good.

TONY DOKOUPIL: --like many Americans are. But he's heartbroken right now.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I can understand that, yeah.

TONY DOKOUPIL: He's heartbroken because his daughter is dead, that's obvious.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Sure.

TONY DOKOUPIL: He's also heartbroken because your administration so quickly has come out and said she's a domestic terrorist. What do you wanna say to her father right now?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, I wanna say to the father that I love all of our people. They can be on the other side. As you say, he might be on my side, he's--

TONY DOKOUPIL: He is on your side.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: And I think that's great. And-- and I do, I think it's great. And I would bet you that she, under normal circumstances, was a very solid, wonderful person. But, you know, her actions were pretty tough. And I've seen it many ways and many different shapes and forms. But the bottom line is, look, we have hundreds of thousands of murderers in our countries, killers. ICE is trying to get them out. They were let in through an open border policy of sleepy Joe Biden. ICE is working very hard to get them out. Their job is being made very, very difficult. And, you know, when you look at that tape, it-- it can be viewed two ways, I guess. But when you look at the way that was-- that car was pulled away-- there were a couple of versions of that tape that are very, very bad.

TONY DOKOUPIL: I wanna talk about the economy while we have you here. The inflation numbers came out. Overall not bad, but grocery prices--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: No, no, overall very good. Good for us, good for our country. Joe Biden had the highest inflation numbers in history, correct?

TONY DOKOUPIL: The direction--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I have 'em down to a level that they haven't seen in about nine years.

TONY DOKOUPIL: Then Mr. President, help me understand. When I travel the country, and I go all over the place, and I talk to everyday Americans, they tell me they don't feel it, because grocery prices are up-

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, they might not, but they're going to now. I've only been here for 11 months, okay? And, you know, the first few months were really rough if you look at 'em, because I inherited a mess. I inherited a mess of crime. I inherited a mess of inflation. I inherited a mess of places closing up and going to other countries. And now we have the hottest country in the world. Tony, we have now the hottest country in the world. And a year and a half ago our country was dead. We had a dead country. You wouldn't have a job right now. If she got in, you probably wouldn't have a job right now. Your boss, who's an amazing guy, might be bust, okay?

TONY DOKOUPIL: Might be what?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: That's how bad- might be bust. I doubt it in his case, but you never know. Let me just tell you, you wouldn't have this job. You wouldn't have this job, certainly whatever the hell they're paying you. Our country is rocketing right now. We have the hottest country in the world. If they got in, we would be Venezuela on steroids.

TONY DOKOUPIL: Mr. President, I'm just trying to be fair here, I'm just trying to do my job, and I wanna talk about this assembly line here. (UNINTEL)--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: To me it's vibrant. Listen to the sound.

TONY DOKOUPIL: It's incredible, right?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I love the sound of an assembly line.

TONY DOKOUPIL: It's incredible. But they've got one not far from here, they just idled the electric vehicle plant.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, yeah. But it's going to-- it's going to gasoline vehicles.

TONY DOKOUPIL: Yeah, it's gonna go to gasoline.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: But-- but why don't you say that, Tony? You can't say--

TONY DOKOUPIL: I'm-- you-- you didn't give me a chance. I'm coming there--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I mean--

TONY DOKOUPIL: --I'm coming around.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I agree. I said, "I want electric, and I want gasoline, and I want hybrids, I want everything." But you were gonna be forced under the mandate to buy an electric car in a very short period of time. I didn't want that. And I ended that. Now people can have electric. They can have gasoline. They can have hybrid.

TONY DOKOUPIL: But are they gonna have people to build these cars? The CEO of Ford--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Yeah.

TONY DOKOUPIL: --said not long ago he's got 5,000 open mechanic jobs. He can't find people willing and able--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I know, but that's a good--

TONY DOKOUPIL: --to fill them. What's going on?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: --thing, Tony. That means it's vibrant. You could also have things where you have so many people and they can't get jobs. It's true, we are doing so well. It's hard. Now, what's gonna happen is people are being trained rapidly, and you're gonna have a thing called robots. And robots are gonna be a big factor. I predict--

TONY DOKOUPIL: Yeah, let's talk about that.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: --that robots are gonna be a big factor in the future, and it's gonna help out. But you have--

TONY DOKOUPIL: Well, I--I-

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: --you have a situation now where our economy is doing so well that it's not that easy to get people. We're training people. They're training people. Companies are training people. And they're doing well.

TONY DOKOUPIL: Why do you think--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: You know, that's a positive question you asked me. I don't think you asked it in that way, but we are doing so well right now that we're training people to take those jobs. One other thing, we terminated many federal jobs. Those federal-- because that's a good thing. Because they wanna go private. The way you make our country great is you can't have too many federal workers, all right? Those workers are being trained to go into the private sector at a much higher salary.

TONY DOKOUPIL: Yeah. Let's talk about robotics for a second, because that's a concern of a lotta people working.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Sure.

TONY DOKOUPIL: Not only here, but all over the country. What is the future for jobs like these? One guy told me on the way in, he thinks it's a critical threat to his industry.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, you know, in one light you're telling me that, you know, you can't get workers.

TONY DOKOUPIL: Well, that's what the CEO said.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I'm-- well, you said that. And then you said the opposite in front of me. You can't have it both ways. Look, we're gonna need help, because we're expanding so rapidly that we need-- people are gonna make a lotta money. A skilled worker, a person with talent, education in what they do, not education in nuclear physics, education in what they do, they're gonna make a lotta money. Federal workers, they're leaving the federal government where you had ten people for every job. And they're going out and they're going into the private sector at two and three times the salary. And you see that all over. So I only say this: I think that robotics are gonna be great because this country won't have enough people if we don't have it.

TONY DOKOUPIL: Last question--

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Our people are gonna be trained and they're gonna make more money than they've ever made before.

TONY DOKOUPIL: Last question, I think you'll be in- I was very interested in a comment you made recently about nothing being able to limit your action overseas except for your own morality and your own mind. I'd like to take that same question and apply it here in the U.S. Is there anything that limits your power, your movement, your action here other than your own morality?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, I talk about morality. I'm a moral person. I don't like seeing death. I don't like seeing our people hurt. I don't like seeing the other side hurt either. You know, when we went into Venezuela we lost nobody, but a lot of people on the other side were-- were killed. I don't like that. Somebody else would say, "Oh, that's wonderful." I don't like that. So yeah, it's limited by my morality. And I have a very high grade of morality, so therefore it's limited.

TONY DOKOUPIL: Not the Constitution, not the courts? That's what I thought you were gonna say.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, the Constitution of course. That goes without saying. But you're asking me what really can stop-- we'll never get to the courts, we'll never get to the Constitution, because I don't-- I wanna see what's good for our country. And you know what? The courts wanna see that too.

TONY DOKOUPIL: Yeah. Mr. President, thank you very much.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Thank you--

TONY DOKOUPIL: For the record, I do think I'd have this job even if the other guys won.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Yeah, but at a lesser salary. Thank you very much.

TONY DOKOUPIL: Thank you very much