Ohio man dead after crash along I-75 in Monroe County

An Ohio man was found seriously injured and later pronounced dead in the aftermath of a crash early Thursday on Interstate 75 in Monroe County, Michigan.

The crash happened about 5:20 a.m. on northbound I-75 near Exit 26 / South Huron River Drive in South Rockwood. The Michigan State Police, Monroe post, reported that numerous passers-by called 911 to report seeing headlights of a vehicle that was off the roadway and in the grass.

On arrival, troopers found a 2018 Tesla Model 3 with heavy damage after a crash and having struck a tree. The driver was unresponsive and taken to Corewell Health Trenton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was a 47-year-old man from Toledo, Ohio.

"It is not known why the driver left the roadway," the report said.

The entrance ramp from South Huron River Drive, along with the right lane of northbound I-75 were closed in that area until about 9 a.m.

Troopers ask that anyone with information about the crash contact the Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.