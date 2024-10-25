Detroit officials react to Deputy Mayor Todd Bettison named interim police chief

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police will soon have a new leader after the city announced Deputy Mayor Todd Bettison as the interim police chief.

"This job is so critical, and I'm so pleased that we had someone ready to step in," Mayor Mike Duggan said.

Before this new role, Bettison spent nearly 30 years with Detroit police. Bettison was appointed on Friday after Chief James White announced he was stepping down to become the CEO of the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network.

"James White and he (Bettison) are from the same mindset, I think; he's very community-oriented, the community likes him..and I think that's one of the reasons Mayor Duggan made him deputy mayor," former Assistant Police Chief Steve Dolunt told CBS News Detroit.

Dolunt worked with Bettison for years before retiring from the department. He believes the city will be in great hands.

Meanwhile, the board of police commissioners will start their national search.

"We need a police chief that actually has the commitment for the job. It's a very important position, and I don't think Detroiters want to see us changing chiefs every few years," said Commissioner Willie Burton.

Burton says some citizens have reached out about who they should nominate. Burton wants a candidate who can protect the civil liberties of Detroiters.

"We definitely want someone who will listen to the needs of the people and come up with new ways of policing," Burton said.

During Friday's announcement, Bettison added that he believes he's best for the permanent role. With a mayoral election set for 2025, CBS News Detroit learned that it could curb the amount of candidates vying for the job.

"Realistically, why would anyone want this job knowing that come November of next year, there may be a new mayor who may want to hand pick their own chief of police," Dolunt said.

Whether Bettison gets the permanent gig, some hope that as interim chief, he'll work to strengthen the relationship between Detroiters and the department.

"I think it's a stepping stone for Todd, and I think it's good for the city," Dolunt said.

White's final day is set for Nov. 10, while Bettision will take on the interim role the following day.