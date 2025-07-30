Suspected tip jar thief caught by police after running from Subway in downtown Monroe

A suspected tip jar thief who ran off after police saw him was captured and taken into custody Tuesday night in downtown Monroe, Michigan.

The 30-year-old man, who is from the Monroe area, was taken to the Monroe County Jail, the Monroe Police Department said in its report. Officers are seeking charges of third-degree retail fraud and larceny from a building.

The circumstances began about 10:25 p.m. when employees at the Subway restaurant at the corner of North Monroe Street and East Elm Avenue reported a larceny. The suspect had taken money from the tip jar, and officers learned later he may have also attempted to grab a customer's online order. Bystanders were trying to restrain him at the time of the call.

As city police were en route, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported its deputies saw the suspect running southbound on Monroe Street, away from the restaurant. City police then saw a man matching the description walking westbound on West Front Street.

After the suspect noticed officers, he started running back toward Monroe Street, according to police. He was quickly caught and taken into custody.

"We thank the quick-thinking citizens who stepped in and notified law enforcement. Their assistance helped bring this case to a swift resolution," the police report said.