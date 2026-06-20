Tigers top Chicago White Sox 4-1; Detroit pitcher Troy Melton allows 1 hit in 6 innings

Troy Melton allowed one hit in six innings and the Detroit Tigers' offense came alive late in a 4-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

Dillon Dingler had two hits, including a home run, and drove in two runs as Detroit won its second straight game after losing four of five.

Melton (4-0) gave up a homer to Sam Antonacci on his second pitch of the game but allowed only four more baserunners — on three walks and a hit batter. He struck out five while allowing two or fewer runs for the fourth time in five starts this season.

Two Tigers relievers finished, with Kenley Jansen pitching the ninth for his ninth save.

Sean Newcomb started Chicago's bullpen game with three perfect innings, but Tyler Davis walked the bases loaded with two out in the fourth. Joe Rock came out of the White Sox bullpen and struck out pinch-hitter Jahmai Jones to loud boos from the Comerica Park crowd.

With a runner on first and two out in the fifth, Kevin McGonigle got Detroit's first hit of the game — the first hit for either team since Antonacci's leadoff homer.

Dillon Dingler followed with an RBI single off Rock (0-1) to tie the game.

Detroit took the lead in the sixth when Spencer Torkelson doubled and scored on James Outman's single. Jake Rogers made it 3-1 later in the inning with an RBI single.

Chicago didn't get its second hit until Braden Montgomery doubled off Tyler Holton with one out in the seventh.

Dingler hit his 17th homer in the seventh, giving Detroit a 4-1 lead.

Up next

The teams finish the series Sunday in what was originally scheduled to be Justin Verlander's first start as a Tigers player in Detroit since 2017. His hamstring strain means RHP Keider Montero (3-5, 3.67) will come back from the bullpen to face RHP Davis Martin (9-3, 3.31).