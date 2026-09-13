Jackson Jobe strikes out career-high 8, Detroit Tigers extend Colorado Rockies' slide to 7 games with 8-1 win

Jackson Jobe struck out eight a career-high over 6 1/3 innings while pitching into the seventh inning for the first time, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Colorado Rockies 8-1 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep that extended their winning streak to four.

Colorado matched its longest losing streak this season at seven games, completing a winless six-game trip and dropping to 5-20 since Aug. 16. The Rockies (50-94) have lost 94 or more games in five straight seasons.

Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson homered for Detroit (70-79).

Jobe (2-2) got 16 swings and misses. He allowed Adael Amador's first-inning homer and just two more hits while walking one. The 24-year-old right-hander has allowed two runs or fewer in five of seven starts since returning from Tommy John surgery in August.

Greene reached 20 homers for the third straight season when he hit a two-run drive in the first off Gabriel Hughes (0-8), who allowed five runs and five hits in two innings.

Detroit opened a 5-1 lead in the second on John Peck's RBI single and Kevin McGonigle's two-run triple off the wall in right-center, a 397-foot drive that would have been a home run in 24 of the 30 major league ballparks.

Torkelson hit a solo homer in the fifth off Nick Frasso.

Up next

Rockies: RHP Tomoyuki Sugano (12-9, 5.30 ERA) starts Monday night against San Diego.

Tigers: RHP Troy Melton (8-4, 2.42 ERA) starts Monday night at Toronto, which goes with RHP José Soriano.