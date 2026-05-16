Detroit Tigers lose to Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 in extra-inning battle

The Detroit Tigers fell to the Blue Jays 3-2 on Saturday after Daulton Varsho drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the 10th inning for Toronto.

The Blue Jays' Yohendrick Pinango homered in the seventh inning of the game.

Varsho lined a 1-1 pitch from Tigers reliever Tyler Holton (0-2) into center field, allowing Vladimir Guerrero to score.

Blue Jays reliever Louis Varland (2-1) pitched the final two innings, allowing two hits and striking out two. Toronto used six pitchers who struck out 14.

The Tigers, who were 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position, had a chance to win it in the ninth inning with Riley Greene on third and two outs, but Varland struck out Colt Keith.

The first five innings turned into a showcase of pitching and defense, with both teams turning in highlight-reel defensive plays. Toronto third baseman Kazuma Okamoto bobbled a catch in foul territory before recovering to snag the ball barehanded for a remarkable out.

Greene later raced toward the line and made a sliding grab on a foul ball, preserving the scoreless duel as neither offense could break through early.

The Tigers threatened in the third when they loaded the bases with two outs, but Spencer Miles struck out Gage Workman.

Detroit got on the board in the sixth when Matt Vierling homered to left field.

Pinango evened the game at 1 in the seventh when he hit his first home run of the season on reliever Kyle Finnegan's first pitch in the game.

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Tigers starter Casey Mize allowed two hits and struck out four over six innings. Mize returned from the injured list Saturday, his first outing since leaving an April 28 game against Atlanta with a right adductor strain.

Tigers RHP Jack Flaherty (0-4, 5.73 ERA) was set to start Sunday against RHP Kevin Gausman (2-3, 3.86).