Detroit Tigers take home 5-1 win against Arizona Diamondbacks in first game of series

Rookie Troy Melton pitched seven scoreless innings in his second career start, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1 on Monday night.

Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez, who has 36 homers this season and is a candidate to be traded to a contender, left the game in the ninth inning after being hit on the right hand by a pitch.

Melton, who made his major league debut in a loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, gave up five singles and didn't allow a runner to reach scoring position. He struck out five and walked none.

Andy Ibáñez, recalled from Triple-A Toledo before the game, doubled and scored twice. The Tigers have won two straight since losing 12 of 13.

Former Tiger Eduardo Rodriguez (3-7) gave up five runs on eight hits in six innings.