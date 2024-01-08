Tiger Woods announces he's ended Nike partnership after nearly 30 years

9-year-old heart recipient meets her idol 9-year-old heart recipient and competitive golfer meets her idol, Tiger Woods 07:04

Golf legend Tiger Woods said his partnership with Nike is over in a statement on social media platform X Monday.

"Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world. The days have since been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever," Tiger wrote.

He added that there will "certainly be another chapter," though it's unclear if that refers to a future partnership with Nike, or an independent initiative.

Nike responded with its own post on Instagram.

"It was a hell of a round, Tiger," the company said.

"Tiger, you challenged your competition, stereotypes, conventions, the old school way of thinking. You challenged the entire institution of golf. You challenged us. And most of all, yourself. And for that challenge we're grateful."