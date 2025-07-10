Artist Tiff Massey's "Baby Bling" exhibit to become permanent collection at Detroit Institute of Arts

Detroit-based artist Tiff Massey's "Baby Bling" exhibit will have a permanent home at the Detroit Institute of Arts after the success of her temporary art exhibition, "7 Mile + Livernois."

The museum says it is committed to celebrating contemporary Detroit voices and expanding the narrative of American art.

"'Baby Bling' exemplifies how contemporary artists can transform everyday objects into profound statements about identity, community, and cultural celebration," said DIA director Salvador Salort-Pons. "This acquisition not only honors Massey's remarkable vision but also ensures that future generations will experience this powerful meditation on Black beauty and resilience within our permanent collection."

Baby Bling (2023) by Tiff Massey. Detroit Institute of Arts

The artwork features an integration of steel beads, woven rope, and brass to recreate childhood accessories known as "bobos" to Black women and girls.

Paying homage and revolution, the artwork elevates Black hair culture and transforms into a celebration of identity and imagination through Massey's vision, according to the museum.

"Having 'Baby Bling' become part of the DIA's permanent collection feels like coming full circle," said Massey in a statement. "This is the museum where I first fell in love with art, and now my work will live alongside the pieces that shaped my artistic journey. I hope visitors see themselves reflected in this celebration of our hair, our culture, and our inherent worth – because our hair truly is our crown."

The DIA says Massey was the youngest artist with a solo exhibition to be featured in the museum in its history. The "7 Mile + Livernois" exhibit honors one of Detroit's most notable Black business and fashion districts and where Massey grew up. The exhibition attracted over 220,000 visitors from May 2024 through May 2025.

"Baby Bing" will be placed in the museum's newly reimagined Modern and Contemporary wing during its reopening in 2026.