Retail fraud leads to vehicle chase in Fowlerville, three suspects arrested

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Three suspects were arrested following retail fraud that turned into a vehicle chase, the Fowlerville Police Department said.

On Dec. 19 around 5:35 p.m., the Fowlerville Police Department helped the Livingston County Sheriff's Department with the incident that started at the Tanger Outlet Mall in Howell.

An officer was at the Grand River Avenue intersection when they saw a suspect vehicle speeding through the area.

The officer started to follow the suspect vehicle that continued to speed away from authorities, causing a series of crashes in Fowlerville, the department said.

The suspect vehicle eventually stopped at the Sunoco gas station on South Grand Avenue.

Authorities approached the suspect vehicle and arrested two suspects, the department said.

The third suspect tried to run away but due to a tip, was found hiding in Wendy's on South Grand Avenue, police said.

The suspect was then arrested, according to authorities.

No one was hurt during the incident, police said.