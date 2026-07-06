Three remain in hospital care in aftermath of Mt. Clemens block party shooting

Three of the five people who were injured amid a shooting during a block party in Mt. Clemens, Michigan, remain under hospital care.

That was among the updates that the Macomb County Sheriff's Office provided on Monday over the Saturday night incident near the intersection of Court and Clemens streets. Police were called to the area about 11:11 p.m.

Those who were injured in the shooting ranged in age from 10 to 36, deputies said.

The victims and their medical status are as follows:

10-year-old girl from Mt. Clemens, released from the hospital on Sunday.

15-year-old boy from Mt. Clemens, reported in stable condition under hospital care on Monday.

18-year-old man from Mt. Clemens, release from the hospital on Sunday.

19-year-old man from Mt. Clemens, reported in stable condition under hospital care on Monday.

36-year-old woman from Clinton Township, reported in stable condition under hospital care on Monday.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is continuing its call for tips from the public to assist in the investigation. Anyone with information regarding the shooting are asked to call the sheriff's office at 586-307-9412 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-773-2587.

The above video originally aired on July 5, 2026.