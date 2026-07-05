5 hospitalized, including 2 juveniles, after shooting during block party in Mount Clemens

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating a shooting that happened during a block party in Mount Clemens, Michigan, Saturday night which sent five people, including two juveniles, to the hospital.

The incident happened near the intersection of Court and Clemens streets around 11:11 p.m. Responding deputies found the two juveniles, along with three adults, suffering from "apparent gunshot wounds," according to the sheriff's office. They were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions and exact ages have yet to be disclosed by officials.

Investigators on Sunday morning were processing the scene, conducting interviews and gathering evidence in an effort to learn the circumstances surrounding the shooting, the sheriff's office said.

Officials also have yet to disclose whether any arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting are asked to call the sheriff's office at 586-307-9412. Those who wish to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587 or submit a tip here.