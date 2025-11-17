Three people plead guilty in $570,000 identity theft and fraud scheme

Three people from Michigan, accused of identity theft and fraud worth over $570,000, have pleaded guilty.

According to the Michigan Attorney General's office, Averill Dintaman, 46, of Mount Pleasant, pleaded guilty on Oct. 30 to one count of conspiracy to commit false pretenses over $100,000, one count of uttering and publishing, one count of forgery and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

Daniel Nolan, 51, of Mount Pleasant, pleaded guilty on Nov. 14 to one count of conspiracy to commit false pretenses over $100,000, one count of forgery and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

Dwayne Johnson, 59, of Saint Louis in Gratiot County, Michigan, pleaded guilty on Nov. 14 to one count of attempted false pretenses over $100,000, one count of counterfeiting/forging/using a state identification card to commit a felony and one count of identity theft.

State officials say that in 2022, the three people agreed to steal someone's identity and forge a fraudulent power of attorney to get an unclaimed property check in the victim's name for $579,551. Officials say Johnson posed as the victim at the Michigan Department of Treasury's Unclaimed Property office to get a second copy of the check.

The guilty plea comes less than a year after the three people were charged in May 2025.

"This was a deliberate attempt to steal more than half a million dollars from the State of Michigan and from the rightful owner of these funds, and I am thankful for the diligent work of the Department of Treasury and the prosecutors in my office who worked tirelessly to secure these convictions," Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. "We remain committed to ensuring that those who commit identity theft, fraud or forgery are held accountable."

Dintaman will be sentenced on Dec. 11. Johnson is scheduled to appear for sentencing on Jan. 15, and Nolan will be sentenced on Jan. 22.