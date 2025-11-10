Three Michigan men charged after authorities seize 1,500 pounds of marijuana, guns, cash, crack cocaine

Three Michigan men are facing multiple charges after a seizure in Macomb County uncovered several items, including cash, crack cocaine and 1,500 pounds of marijuana.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, at least six agencies, such as the Macomb County Sheriff's Office SWAT team and the Federal Anti-Narcotics Team of Macomb task force, executed search warrants on Nov. 6 at three homes and one business, all in Shelby Township. The search warrants were in connection with an investigation by the Sheriff's Enforcement Team.

The searches uncovered about 1,500 pounds of marijuana, a small amount of crack cocaine, hundreds of THC vapes, gummies, pens and other edibles, three handguns, two AR-style rifles, about $380,000 in cash and five vehicles.

Macomb County Sheriff's Office

The investigation revealed the suspects, Mark Gojacj, 21, Fabio Asmar, 30, and Martino Abed, 35, were allegedly distributing "large quantities of untested product through the black market," according to a news release.

Each suspect was charged with one count of delivering/manufacturing 45 kilograms of marijuana, one count of conspiracy to deliver/manufacture 45 kilograms of marijuana and one count of maintaining a drug house. They all received a $100,000 cash/surety bond.

"This was a sophisticated, multi-state trafficking network with bulk quantities being sold, sometimes between 6 and 150 pounds at a time, almost exclusively to out-of-state buyers," said Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham in a statement. "Illegal drug activity threatens and endangers public safety, frequently leading to violent crimes such as armed robberies and home invasions. We will continue to work to eliminate these large-scale drug trafficking operations from our communities."

An investigation is ongoing.