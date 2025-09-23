Three men arrested in series of high-end vehicle thefts in Southeast Michigan

Southfield police make arrest in assault at park; Lions win Monday night; other top stories

Three Detroit men were arrested amid an investigation into high-end vehicle thefts in Southeast Michigan over the past year, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office reported.

The thefts were reported from the General Motors CVO Lot in Warren, the Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant, the GM Lansing Assembly Plant, the Troy Motor Mall - Suburban Cadillac of Troy, and the Ford Oakwood Plant lot in Detroit.

The Macomb Auto Theft Squad led the investigation, which resulted in charges filed against the following:

Leondre Jones, 21. Charged with conducting a criminal enterprise. Bond was set at $400,000.

Lemel Watley-Neely, 25. Charged with conducting a criminal enterprise. Bond was set at $500,000.

Jayvon Williams, 33. Charged with conducting a criminal enterprise. Bond was set at $750,000.

Arraignment hearings took place Sept. 19 in the 37th District Court in Warren. All three remain lodged at Macomb County Jail.

The Macomb Auto Theft Squad is a task force that includes officers from the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, Center Line Public Safety, Clinton Township Police Department, Roseville Police Department and Sterling Heights Police Department. The task force has also assigned staff from the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.