Threat against Detroit Zoo not credible, official say

The Detroit Zoo's officials say a threat made against the zoo on Tuesday was not credible.

In a statement on social media, officials say they "worked in close coordination with local authorities" to determine the threat credibility. Officials say similar calls were made against other zoos across the country.

"The safety and well-being of our guests, staff, volunteers and animals who call the Zoo home is our highest priority. We appreciate the understanding and support of our community during this time," officials said.

The zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials investigated threats at other major cities, such as Atlanta, Sacramento, Miami and Denver.