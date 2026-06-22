Thousands expected to flock to Detroit riverfront for 2026 Ford Fireworks

The Ford Fireworks are set for Monday, and thousands of people are expected to head downtown for one of the city's biggest summer events. Crews have been preparing all morning, getting everything ready for the show just after 10 p.m.

Organizers say this year's fireworks are especially meaningful, as they'll celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States, along with the first anniversary of Ford's "Building Together" program, which supports nonprofit partners across local communities.

"This year's show is fantastic," said Hassan Hammoud, senior manager of essential services with Ford Philanthropy. "This year in particular, we're honoring the 250th birthday of this great nation, so for us this is especially meaningful. Beyond that, we are also recognizing Ford Building Together's first anniversary this year… helping our nonprofit partners."

Behind the scenes, the show takes hours of work to bring together. Patrick Brault, who has been choreographing the Ford Fireworks for 17 years, says he spent more than 100 hours designing this year's display.

"Music plays a big role," Brault said. "You just try to put images and movements to music; that's what makes the difference."

With large crowds expected, safety is also a focus. Michigan State Police say troopers will be stationed throughout downtown and near Belle Isle to help manage traffic and keep people safe.

"Follow the traffic patterns that are set up; have some patience," said Colonel James Grady. "Make sure you're not drinking and driving… we want everyone to arrive safely and make it home safely."

Some of the best viewing spots include Hart Plaza, Spirit Plaza, Belle Isle, and Erma Henderson Park. Those areas will open at 2 p.m. and close once they reach capacity, so arriving early is recommended.

For parking, the Ford Underground Garage on East Jefferson Avenue will open at 6 a.m., and the Eastern Market Garage is another option, typically costing between $5 and $10. Parking meters will be free after 5 p.m., though drivers should still follow posted signs.