Third suspect charged in murder of Dearborn florist

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A third suspect was arraigned on charges in connection to the fatal shooting of a Dearborn florist, police said.

Devon Travon Green Dearborn Police Department

On Tuesday, Sept. 26, Devon Travon Green,24, was arraigned on the charges of felony murder, first-degree murder and two counts of felony firearm in connection to the murder of 29-year-old Hassan Salami.

He was taken into custody on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Detroit Metro Airport as he was preparing to board an out-of-state flight.

Lindsay Thurmond, 27, of Detroit, and Quenton Goston, 29, of Melvindale, were also charged in connection to Salami's death. They were arraigned on Friday, Sept. 22.

Lindsay Thurmond (left) and Quenton Goston have been charged in the death of Dearborn florist Hassan Salami. Dearborn Police Department

All three suspects were remanded to jail, and a probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 29.

The three individuals are accused of robbing and killing Salami, of Dearborn Heights, and owner of Lama's Florist.

The fatal shooting happened at 16350 block of Ford Road, as Salami was walking out of a restaurant in a shopping center area.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered Salami on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.