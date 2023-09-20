Two in custody after man fatally shot in Dearborn parking lot

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two people are in police custody after a man was fatally shot while walking to his vehicle in a Dearborn parking lot Tuesday night.

The incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 16351 Ford Road, a shopping center area that includes Kerby's Koney Island, Work'N Gear, Check 'n Go and Xushi Ko.

Police say a man and a woman were walking toward their vehicle parked in the lot when an attempted carjacking occurred, and the man was fatally shot.

Officers arrived at the scene within minutes and provided life-saving measures to the man, who has been identified as Hassan Salame, of Lama's Florist, a family-owned business.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The woman did not sustain injuries from the incident.

"This tragic event has shaken our community to its core," said Dearborn Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud. "Dearborn is more than a collection of neighborhoods; when tragedy strikes one of us, it impacts all of us. As we mourn the devastating loss of beloved community member Hassan Salame, I share my deepest condolences with his family and friends, who are grappling with unimaginable pain. No resource will be spared in bringing the perpetrators to justice."

Two people have been arrested in connection to this attempted carjacking. The investigation is ongoing.

"Our hearts go out to the loved ones of the victim," said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin. "Based on the information we have at this time, this tragic incident appears to have been a random act of violence. We will leave no stone unturned and will utilize all available resources to bring those involved in this heinous crime to justice."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dearborn police at 313-943-2106 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips can also be submitted online at 1800SpeakUp.org.