Two men charged in fatal shooting of Dearborn florist

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Two men have been charged in connection with the shooting death of Dearborn florist Hassan Salami, of Dearborn Heights.

Lindsay Thurmond, 27, of Detroit, and Quenton Goston, 29, of Melvindale, have been charged with felony murder and first-degree murder, according to a press release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. Both men were arraigned Friday and remanded to jail.

Prosecutors say Thurmond and Goston allegedly robbed Salami, owner of Lama's Florist. 

At about 9:27 p.m. on Tuesday, police were called to the 16300 block of Ford Road in Dearborn, where they found Salami lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 29.

Lindsay Thurmond (left) and Quenton Goston have been charged in the death of Dearborn florist Hassan Salami. Dearborn Police Department

First published on September 22, 2023 / 9:06 PM

