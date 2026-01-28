Watch CBS News
Thief steals costumed 6-foot taxidermy bear off Michigan front porch

Joseph Buczek
Michigan State Police are searching for a suspect who they say stole a costumed 6-foot taxidermy bear off the front porch of a Southwest Michigan home.  

The bear was reported stolen on Jan. 19 from a home in Ganges Township in Allegan County. 

Home security camera footage captured a suspect wearing black clothing and glasses swiping the bear off the front porch of the Lakeshore Drive home. 

The black bear was adorned with a necklace, a ring, a fake sheriff's badge, and a holster with a toy gun, police said. 

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the MSP Wayland Post at 269-792-2213.  

