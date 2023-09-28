The Energy Zone: Detroit's health oasis on the Avenue of Fashion

(CBS DETROIT) - Nestled along the vibrant Avenue of Fashion on Detroit's west side, The Energy Zone isn't just a juice and smoothie shop; it's a thriving hub for holistic health and wellness.

Owned by certified herbalist Mark Lang, this locally black-owned establishment isn't just about delicious beverages – it's a place where community members can learn about healthy eating, nutrition, and the healing power of natural ingredients.

Lang has transformed The Energy Zone into a wellness oasis for Detroiters seeking a healthier lifestyle.

His passion for holistic health and nutrition is evident in every aspect of the shop, from the carefully crafted juice and smoothie recipes to the warm and welcoming atmosphere that encourages patrons to explore the world of wellness.

At The Energy Zone, you'll find an array of fresh, raw juices and smoothies that are as delicious as they are nutritious. From immune-boosting concoctions to detoxifying elixirs, there's a drink for every health-conscious individual. Lang and his knowledgeable family staff are always on hand to provide guidance and recommendations tailored to each customer's unique wellness goals.

But The Energy Zone goes beyond being a juice bar. Lang is committed to educating his community about the transformative power of whole foods and natural remedies. He offers lessons and tips on healthy eating, nutrition, and the benefits of incorporating herbs and superfoods into one's diet. His workshops and seminars have empowered countless Detroiters to take charge of their health.

The Avenue of Fashion, known for its historical significance and vibrant local businesses, has found a true gem in The Energy Zone. It not only adds to the rich tapestry of the neighborhood but also serves as a beacon of health and vitality.

Lang shared his vision, saying, "I want 'The Energy Zone' to be a place where people can nourish their bodies and minds while learning about the incredible healing properties of nature's gifts. It's about community and helping each other thrive."

The Energy Zone is a testament to the power of local entrepreneurship and the impact of a passionate individual dedicated to making a difference.

As Detroit continues to embrace wellness and healthy living - while fighting being a food desert, The Energy Zone is a shining example of how a small business can have a big impact.

So, whether you're in search of a refreshing, nutrient-packed drink or eager to embark on a journey to better health, The Energy Zone on the Avenue of Fashion is a must-visit destination that promises to leave you feeling invigorated and inspired.