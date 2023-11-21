Thanksgiving parade lifts patients' spirits at Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Officials and staff at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital brought smiles to the faces of patients and their families on Tuesday with a mini Thanksgiving parade through an entire floor.

Officials said the event, which brings holiday cheer to their patients a little early, has gotten bigger and bigger each year.

"Just to see the kids come to the doors of their hospital rooms with their families and waving at the floats and just smiling and just bringing some joy to the day – it's been magical for the kids," said Chief Operating Officer at Mott Luanne Thomas Ewald.

Tony Michaels, President and CEO of The Parade Company, also attended the event.

"This parade is the heart and soul of what we try to do in Detroit," said Michaels. "And now, to bring this to the kids at Mott, it's hard to explain. It's a goosebump moment here. It really is."

Hospital staff, police officers, and members of the University of Michigan Marching Band and Dance Team paraded through the halls, greeting patients and passing out prizes like holiday-themed headbands and teddy bears.

Mott holds several events during the holiday season each year to help families take a moment to pause and simply enjoy the festivities.

"Obviously, nobody wants to be in the hospital ever, but it can be especially difficult around the holidays just because there are so many events and things that people might be missing out on," said child life specialist Colin Stroh.

"So, to be able to bring some of those events to people here in the hospital so they still get to have those experiences and have some positive moments while they're here can make a really big difference and it's a lot of fun."

Even Santa Claus made an early appearance ahead of the holidays, which made patient Daryien Kirkwood's day.

"It made me so happy," said Kirkwood. "I haven't seen Santa since I was really young."