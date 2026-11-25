Can you bring a frozen turkey on your Thanksgiving weekend flight?

Yes, you can, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

That's assuming you consider the logistics of keeping the meat cold during transit, per the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's refrigeration and food safety rules.

A Thanksgiving turkey, still in its store packaging, is defrosting in a refrigerator. Smith Collection/Gado

But the TSA says it allows ice and gel packs that are completely frozen through security to keep food and other items cold during transit. Dry ice might also be an option, depending on your airline.

In fact, if you plan carefully, almost everything you might want to bring to prepare and serve a traditional holiday feast, rather than purchase or arrange for food at your destination, could travel by plane.

"If it's a solid item, then it can go through a checkpoint. However, if you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it, and it's larger than 3.4 ounces, then it should go in a checked bag," TSA says.

What can go in carry-on containers?

The popular Thanksgiving dinner ingredients and foods that passengers can take through a TSA checkpoint in their carry-on bags include:

Any meat that is fresh, frozen, cooked or uncooked - including a turkey - can travel as carry-on.

Fresh fruits and vegetables such as potatoes, green beans and apples are generally allowed. The TSA notes that fresh fruits and vegetables cannot be taken from Hawaii, Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands into the U.S. mainland.

Dry ingredients such as pasta and spices intended to make foods such as stuffing, macaroni and cheese and casseroles can be carry-on.

Bread, rolls, pies, cakes, and other baked goods can be carry-on items.

Sweet potato pie. Getty Images/iStockphoto

What should go into checked luggage?



Many condiments and similar ingredients are technically allowed as carry-on luggage.

But there are logistical issues to consider, as the TSA says that gravy, honey, canned cranberry sauce, preserves, salad dressing, cooking oil, and maple syrup are among the gels, creams, and liquids limited to containers of 3.4 ounces or less per item.

In many cases, TSA suggests packing them in checked luggage, shipping ahead of time to your destination or leaving them at home.

One major exception is cooking spray. It's not allowed in either carry-on or checked luggage.

Kitchen preparations for Thanksgiving dinner. mixetto / Getty Images

How can you keep food cold during travel?

Frozen liquid items and gel packs that are intended to keep food cold can go through the TSA checkpoint for carry-on bags as long as they are frozen solid at inspection.

What about cooking utensils?

Your preferred cooking pots and pans can be either carry-on or checked baggage.

But if you want to bring your favorite cast iron cookware on your trip, the TSA says it must be placed in checked luggage. It cannot be in carry-on bags.