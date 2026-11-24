Thanksgiving Day is the busiest day of the year for home cooking-related fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

The Detroit Fire Department shared that information ahead of the holiday, asking area residents to make safety precautions part of any holiday plans that include candles, turkey fryers or the cooking of hot food.

The National Fire Protection Association says about 1,139 home cooking fires were reported in the country on Thanksgiving Day 2024. That's nearly three times the usual daily average and beats Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for the numbers of cooking-related fires.

The association also said that nearly 80% of all fires reported in the U.S. on Thanksgiving Day involved cooking equipment.

"There's nothing better than spending the holidays with family and friends, cheering on the Lions, enjoying a good meal and making memories together," said Detroit Executive Fire Commissioner Chuck Simms. "Our firefighters and EMS personnel will be ready to respond throughout the holidays, but we'd much rather help Detroiters prevent an emergency before it happens."

Fire officials provided the following tips:

Stay in the kitchen when cooking on the stovetop. If something is in the process of frying, boiling, grilling or broiling, turn off the boiler if you need to step out of the kitchen.

Stay at home when cooking the turkey. Whether it is in a roaster, fryer, smoker or oven, someone needs to monitor the cooking process.

Keep children and pets at least three feet away from cooking appliances and surfaces. Those working in the kitchen should also turn cooking pot handles away from the countertop so the hot ingredients are not accidentally bumped or spilled.

Detroit's Fire Marshal and Training Division crews set up a demonstration to show what can happen when a wet and partially frozen turkey is placed in an overfilled pot of hot oil. Detroit Fire Marshal and Training Division

The Detroit Fire Department also says it discourages the use of outdoor turkey fryers that use cooking oil.

"These appliances involve large quantities of extremely hot oil and can cause devastating burns, serious fires and significant property damage." Alternatives include purchasing already-fried turkey from a supermarket or restaurant.

Should a fire erupt, firefighters say to act quickly. Small grease fires can sometimes be extinguished by turning off the burner and placing a lid on top of the pan or skillet. If a fire begins in the oven, turn off the oven and keep the door closed.

If a kitchen fire spreads or cannot be safely contained, get everyone out of the home or away from outdoor cooking equipment, and call 911.