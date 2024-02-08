Watch CBS News
Detroit police search for missing man with dementia, diabetes

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 49-year-old man who is living with dementia and diabetes.

Thaddeus Frye was last seen on the morning of Feb. 7 in the 18600 block of Eureka.

Frye is described by police as Black, 5 feet and 10 inches tall, bald with a salt and pepper beard, has brown eyes, and weighs 190 pounds. 

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, and gray and black "Nike" shoes.  

Anyone with information can call police at 586-339-2437. 

