Danny Janssen's HR, Josh Jung's two RBIs lead Rangers past Tigers 5-4

Danny Janssen homered and Josh Jung drove in two runs as the Texas Rangers defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-4 on a rainy Friday night.

The Rangers (16-16) are back to .500 after losing three of their previous four game. Detroit (16-17) has lost five of its last seven.

Texas broke a 4-all tie against Burch Smith (0-1) in the eighth. With one out, Jake Burger and Alejandro Osuna hit back-to-back doubles to make it 5-4.

Jakob Junis pitched a scoreless eighth and Jacob Latz pitched the ninth for his third save. Former Tiger Tyler Alexander (1-0) picked up the win in relief.

Neither starter was involved in the decision. MacKenzie Gore allowed three runs in 3 2/3 innings, while Detroit's Jack Flaherty gave up four runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Jung gave the Rangers a 1--0 lead in the first inning with a two-out RBI single.

Janssen led off the third with a homer over the Tigers bullpen in left, and Flaherty walked the next three hitters. Jung singled to left, bringing home Brandon Nimmo, and Joc Pederson followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 4-0.

Flaherty then dropped a pop-up in front of the plate, but the infield-fly rule prevented any damage.

The Tigers made it 4-3 in the fourth. Detroit loaded the bases with two out on two hits and a walk. Wenceel Perez hit a two-run single to left, and Hao-Yu looped a single into right-center to knock in a third run.

Riley Greene tied the game in the fifth, beating out a double-play attempt to allow Kerry Carpenter to score from third.

Nimmo left the game in the bottom of the third with right hamstring tightness — the second straight game he has exited with the same issue.

Detroit RHP Keider Montero (1-2, 4.00 ERA) is scheduled to face RHP Kumar Rocker (1-2, 3.38) on Saturday night.