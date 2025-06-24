Texas man sentenced to federal prison over involvement in Michigan fentanyl trafficking

Two shot near Detroit fireworks; and more top stores

A Texas resident and leader of a street gang in Jackson County, Michigan, has been sentenced to federal prison over fentanyl trafficking.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan related the details in a press release issued Wednesday, saying that the variety of fentanyl not previously seen in Jackson County contributed to "a spike in overdoses and violence."

In this case, Tamarious "Poogi" Faulkner of Houston was sentenced to 210 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute over 400 grams of fentanyl, according to U.S. Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr. He was supported in the announcement by James Deir, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau ofAlcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Detroit Field Division; Colonel James F. Grady, II, Michigan State Police; Director Elmer J. Hitt, Jackson Police and Fire Services and Sheriff Gary Schuette, Jackson County Sheriff's Department.

Documents allege Faulker was the leader of the Thorough Bread Family, also known as TFB, described by the district attorney as "a violent street gang that primarily operates in Jackson, Michigan."

It wasn't just the drug or amount, but a unique texture and coloring that got investigators' attention. Most fentanyl is white in color and sold in a powder form. But the kind distributed by TBF often was colored yellow, purple or green and had a "rock-like crystalline form."

As this drug became available in Jackson, police noticed a spike in overdoses and violence.

"This gang has taken lives, destroyed families and devastated an entire community," one mother told authorities.

But as the arrests and prosecutions took hold, Jackson Police Chief Christopher A. Simpson noticed that violent crime rates fell by about half and the number of overdose reports declined.

Six other people have already been sentenced in the Jackson street gang investigation, the district attorney said.