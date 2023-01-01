Charles Forbes/CBS Detroit

Terrance Friday joins CBS News Detroit from KDFW FOX 4 in Dallas, Texas.

During his time in the Dallas Fort-Worth area, Terrance worked as a weekend morning anchor and reporter for the FOX owned and operated television station. Terrance anchored the top ranked weekend morning newscast in the market for three years.

Before working in Dallas, Terrance anchored and reported for WJTV, the CBS affiliate in his birthplace of Jackson, Mississippi.

His time with WJTV gave Terrance the opportunity to work with sister-stations in other markets like KLFY News 10 in Lafayette, Louisiana, and WISH-TV in Indianapolis, Indiana.

This award-winning journalist started his career at WABG-TV in Greenville, Mississippi, and has also worked for television stations in Biloxi, Mississippi, as well as Lansing, Michigan.

Terrance attended Tougaloo College which is a private, Christian-based, historically black college in Jackson, Mississippi, where he graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism.

He started pursuing his dream of becoming a journalist in the 4th grade when his teacher had the class do current events assignments. Terrance said he liked presenting what he found so much that he discovered his dream job.

In between watching the power rangers, he would also study newscasts and read the newspaper out loud to his parents in the years to follow.

With more than 10 years of industry experience under his belt, Terrance is honored to be one of part of the talented CBS News Detroit team and can't wait to connect with the Detroit viewers while sharing the stories that matter the most to them.