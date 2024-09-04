Watch CBS News
Tennessee motorcyclist with chihuahua in jacket arrested in Michigan after gun found during traffic stop

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A Tennessee motorcyclist was arrested over the weekend after he was stopped for speeding while on his way to visit his girlfriend in Michigan and had a gun with him but no CPL. 

At 2:35 p.m. on Saturday, a trooper conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle for speeding on M-32 near Gamage Road in Alpena County.

The motorcyclist, a 56-year-old man from Tennessee, told the trooper he and his chihuahua, which was tucked inside his jacket, were heading to Michigan to visit his girlfriend. 

State police say the man also told the trooper he had a gun in a backpack that was strapped to the motorcycle. He did not have a CPL, and the trooper seized a .45 caliber pistol. 

The motorcyclist was arrested and taken to the Alpena County Jail and said "the chihuahua was not taken into custody." 

