Temporary overnight closures scheduled for I-696 in Southfield, ahead of construction effort

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A temporary westbound closure will happen before eastbound Interstate 696 traffic in the Southfield area is forced into a detour.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced those plans for overnight hours during the weekend of Feb. 21 through Feb. 23, on westbound I-696 from I-75 to Lahser Road. Specifically, that section of westbound I-696 will be closed from 10 p.m. Feb. 1 to 6 a.m. Feb 22, and then again from 10 p.m. Feb. 22 to 6 a.m. Feb. 23.

Portable message boards will signal a detour via southbound I-75 to westbound M-8 (Davison Highway); then northbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway) to westbound I-696.

The temporary closure will allow crews to do overhead electrical work and bridge deck sounding inspections in preparation for the bigger project that starts on March 1.

The Restore the Reuther project begins its last major phase on March 1; with eastbound and westbound I-696 entirely rebuilt between Lahser Road and I-75 during 2025-2026. More than 60 bridges will be repaired.

For those two years, eastbound traffic on I-696 will detour on southbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway), eastbound M-8 (Davison Highway), and northbound I-75 back to eastbound I-696. Westbound traffic will stay on the interstate lanes.

Spinning off from that effort, I-696 will get major road work between I-75 and Dequindre Road during 2027.

Project information is available here.