Temperance man found dead along U.S. 24 likely struck by vehicle, deputies say

A man who was found dead along U.S. 24 / Telegraph Road in Monroe County was likely struck by a vehicle, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

About 1:28 a.m. Thursday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office got a report of a man who appeared to be passed out on the side of the road along South Telegraph Road, about one-fourth of a mile north of Crabb Road in Bedford Township. This area is about three miles north of the Ohio state line.

The victim was Kevin Wayne Chesney, 61, of Temperance.

The Lucas County coroner's office in Toledo, Ohio, did an autopsy and concluded that Chesney died as a result of blunt force to the head that is "presumed to be caused from impact by a motor vehicle," deputies said.

It appears that Chensey was walking northbound on Telegraph Road, just north of Crabb Road, on the east side of the road when he was struck, deputies said

The vehicle involved, which left the scene, may be a pickup or commercial vehicle. Deputies said there is likely damage on the passenger side of the vehicle, perhaps at the mirror.

U.S. 24 / Telegraph Road was closed for several hours in that area during the initial investigation.

The sheriff's office asks that anyone with information about the hit-and-run or who was in the area at the time of the crash call its Traffic Services division at 734-240-7541 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.