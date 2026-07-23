Man found dead along Telegraph Road in Monroe County, deputies say

A man was found dead early Thursday along U.S. 24 / Telegraph Road in Monroe County, Michigan, local deputies reported.

About 1:28 a.m. Thursday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office got a report of a man who appeared to be passed out on the side of the road along South Telegraph Road, about one-fourth of a mile north of Crabb Road in Bedford Township. This area is about three miles north of the Ohio state line.

When deputies arrived, they found the man on the shoulder of the northbound lane. He was dead.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office Traffic Services Division, its detective bureau, Bedford Township Fire Department and Monroe Community Ambulance all were called to the scene.

The man's identity and details surrounding his death are still under investigation.

Both directions of U.S. 24 at Crabb Road were closed to traffic from about 1:42 a.m. until 7:11 a.m., according to Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports.

Deputies ask that anyone with information about the incident contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530 or CrimeStoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.